PETALING JAYA: Former Malaysian Bar president and senior lawyer Manjeet Singh Dhillon died today, aged 82.

It is learnt that Manjeet passed away at his home in Bukit Damansara, Kuala Lumpur, early this morning.

The prominent criminal lawyer was known for his involvement in several high-profile cases, notably representing one of the convicts in the murder of cosmetics millionaire Datuk Sosilawati Lawiya as well as three of her associates in 2010.

The lawyer also had recently represented Abdul Razak Baginda, in a RM100 million civil suit filed by the late Altantuya Shaariibuu’s family.

Earlier in his career, Manjeet had initially served the Attorney-General’s Chambers until the late 1970s prior to entering private practice.

He had also served as a deputy public prosecutor and magistrate for a brief period.

Manjeet served as Bar president from 1991 to 1992 and was also a past president of the Royal Lake Club.

