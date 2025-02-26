Ex-Bernama English chief sub-editor Karrima Mohd Seth dies

KUALA LUMPUR: Former chief sub-editor of the Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) Domestic News Service (English Desk), Karrima Mohd Seth, died today at Kuala Lumpur Hospital.

Her younger sister, Fawziah, said Karrima, 78, who had been suffering from respiratory complications, breathed her last this afternoon.

“I was with her at the hospital this morning. I returned home at 12.30 pm, and as soon as I arrived, I received the news of her passing.

“My late sister had been experiencing shortness of breath, fluid accumulation in her lungs, and unstable blood pressure,” she told Bernama.

Fawziah added that Karrima’s remains would be laid to rest tomorrow morning at the Kota Damansara Muslim Cemetery.

Meanwhile, Bernama chief executive officer Datin Paduka Nur-ul Afida Kamaludin conveyed her condolences to Karrima’s family.

She described Karrima as a dedicated sub-editor and mentor who had made a lasting impact on those she worked with.

“I had the privilege of learning many things from her. She was also a generous person,” she said.

Karrima served Bernama from Nov 16, 1970, to May 16, 1989, holding various key positions. She began her career as a cadet journalist in 1970 before rising through the ranks including as a news executive (1975), senior news executive (1986), and chief sub-editor (English) in 1988, before retiring a year later.