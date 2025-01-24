SHAH ALAM: A former company manager became almost RM2 million poorer after falling victim to a non-existent investment scam.

Selangor police chief Datuk Hussein Omar Khan said the 59-year-old stumbled on a crypto investment advertisement on his Facebook page and was added to ‘The Miracle Of Stock Market’ WhatsApp chat group last October.

He said the victim, a Malaysian, was offered a crypto investment plan with a 30 to 70 per cent profit within a short time and instructed to invest via the digzax.com website.

“Starting from Oct 29 last year until Jan 18, he made 41 cash transactions totalling RM2,055,944 to 11 different bank accounts. He was convinced (by the scammers) that he would reap a profit of RM46 million on the crypto platform.

“When he wanted to withdraw his profits, he was told to make various types of additional payments, resulting in him losing the amount stated. That’s when he realised he had been scammed,” he said in a statement today, adding that the case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code.

Hussein advised the public not to be easily influenced by investment offers on social media which promised unreasonable returns, particularly through mobile phone applications not approved by Bank Negara Malaysia or the Securities Commission Malaysia.