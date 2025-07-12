SYDNEY: Australian authorities said they found alive a 26-year-old German backpacker who had been missing in a remote part of the country's northwest for almost two weeks.

Carolina Wilga, who vanished on June 29 from near the outback town of Beacon, located about 254 km (157 miles) north of Western Australia state's capital Perth, was located on a road in the region on Friday, local media reported.

Wilga was airlifted to a Perth hospital where she was recovering on Saturday, according to Australian Broadcasting Corp television.

“As you can imagine from the trauma she’s suffered for the last few days, she’s obviously been through a great deal,“ police inspector Martin Glynn said in televised remarks.

She had sustained some injuries and was “ravaged by mosquitoes” in the ordeal, Glynn said.

A large-scale search was initiated for Wilga after her vehicle was found abandoned in the state's sparsely populated Wheatbelt region, which spans 154,862 square km - REUTERS