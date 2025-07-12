Muhammad Azeem’s three-step plan for WUG 2025 podium success

NATIONAL sprint star Muhammad Azeem Mohd Fahmi has outlined a three-step strategy to secure a podium finish at the World University Games (WUG) 2025 in Rhine-Ruhr, Germany. His plan includes breaking his season’s best of 10.20 seconds, qualifying for the final, and clinching a medal for Malaysia.

The Auburn University student acknowledges the tough competition, including Thailand’s Puripol Boonson and other top sprinters he faced at the NCAA championships in the US. “This is a world-class event, and it will be a tough fight. My mentality is to do my best, improve my time, and win a medal,“ he said.

Muhammad Azeem, who holds the national 100m record of 10.09 seconds, will also compete in the 200m and 4x100m relay in Germany. The relay team includes Aliff Iman Mohd Fahimi, Mohamad Raimi Mustaffa Kamal, Mohammad Thaqif Mohammad Hisham, and Pengirin Aidil Auf Hajam.

Reflecting on his preparations, he said, “I don’t have high expectations. I just want to focus on the race and give my best.” The 21-year-old previously won bronze in the 100m at the 2022 Hangzhou Asian Games.

Being selected as Malaysia’s flagbearer for WUG 2025 is another milestone for him. “This is a huge honour and motivation. It’s my first time carrying the Jalur Gemilang, marking a great start in my career,“ he added.

The Malaysian contingent, consisting of 64 athletes, aims for seven medals across six sports: artistic gymnastics, badminton, archery, athletics, swimming, and taekwondo. At the 2023 WUG in Chengdu, Malaysia achieved its best performance with one gold, one silver, and five bronze medals. - Bernama