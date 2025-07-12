Beware of fake TikTok accounts using Saifuddin Nasution’s name

PUTRAJAYA: The public has been urged to stay vigilant against fake TikTok accounts impersonating Home Minister Datuk Seri Saifuddin Nasution Ismail. These fraudulent accounts falsely claim to offer financial aid through WhatsApp links, tricking victims into making advance payments.

The Home Minister’s Office confirmed reports have been lodged with the Royal Malaysia Police (PDRM) and TikTok. Three accounts—Saifuddin_Nasution0, Saifuddin_Nasution1, and Saifuddin_Nasution12—have already been blocked.

However, authorities warn that more fake accounts may emerge. “We urge the public to always verify information before taking action,“ the office stated. The minister’s official TikTok account, saifuddin_nasution, is the only legitimate source.

The office stressed that Saifuddin Nasution would never request payments for assistance. Legal action will be pursued against scammers. For accurate updates, the public should refer to the minister’s official channels. - Bernama