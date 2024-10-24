Ex-convict’s case for possession of terrorist related materials transferred to KL High Court

KOTA BHARU: The Sessions Court here today ordered the case of an ex-convict charged with four counts of possessing materials related to the Daesh terrorist group to the Kuala Lumpur High Court.

Judge Zulkifli Abllah made the order after Nik Mohd Shalahuddin Zakaria, 40, did not object to the application by Deputy Public Prosecutor Shafiq Hasim.

The case came up for mention today.

Nik Mohd Shalahuddin, unrepresented, was charged with the offences on July 21 this year.

On the first two charges, he was alleged to have items related to terrorist acts and the Islamic State (IS) terrorist group involving 1,020 photos, 26 videos and 321 articles in the form of a ‘portable document format’ (PDF) in a black Samsung Galaxy J7 Pro mobile phone.

Similar items, comprising 378 photos, 36 videos and 244 articles in PDF form were also found in an Oppo A16K cell phone belonging to him.

The offences were in Kampung Senang, Kota Jembal, here at 9.15 am last June 10.

The charges were framed under Section 130JB(1) of the Penal Code which provides a maximum prison sentence of seven years or a fine and the confiscation of any property that was used or intended to be used in committing the offence upon conviction.

Nik Mohd Shalahuddin was also charged with giving support to the IS terrorist group by using the Facebook social media application under the name of Ahmad Saif Al-Islam Il.

The act was detected at 10.15pm at the Bukit Aman Police Headquarters, Kuala Lumpur, last June 10.

The charge was framed under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code which provides for a prison sentence of not more than 40 years or with a fine upon conviction.

On the fourth charge, he was alleged to have been a member of the IS group by performing the “Baiah” ceremony with IS leader Abu Hafs Al Hashimi Al-Qurashi as a caliph to support the IS terrorist group in Kampung Senang, Kota Jembal, here, last June 10.

The offence, under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code, provides imprisonment for up to 40 years or with a fine upon conviction.

Before this, Nik Mohd Shalahuddin was jailed for three years for possessing materials related to a terrorist group.