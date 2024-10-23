Court sets 10 days to hear factory operator’s trial for supporting terrorist group

KUALA LUMPUR: The High Court has fixed a 10-day trial, starting Feb 12, next year, to hear the case of a factory operator charged with three counts of supporting the Daesh terrorist group, including producing explosive materials.

Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin set the dates after an agreement was reached between deputy public prosecutor, Rullizah Abdul Majid and defence lawyer, Mohamad Hafiz Jalaludin, representing the accused, Muhammad Aabid Zarkasi, 28.

“The court will hear the case from Feb 12 to 14, 2025, as well as March 3 to 6, and March 19 to 21, 2025. The next mention is Nov 28,” said the judge.

Earlier, Rullizah said that the prosecution had submitted relevant documents related to the case to the defence and that a total of 15 prosecution witnesses would testify at the trial.

Mohamad Hafiz confirmed receipt of the documents and requested a mention date before the trial, indicating the need to review the documents and assess whether a representation was necessary.

Muhammad Aabid was charged with providing support to the Daesh terrorist group by storing explosives intended for the group’s terrorist activities. This charge is framed under Section 130J(1)(a) of the Penal Code, which carries a maximum penalty of 40 years in prison or a fine, with the property used or intended for the commission of the offence subject to forfeiture, upon conviction.

For the second charge, he is accused of possessing nine videos and five PDF articles on his mobile phone, which are related to terrorist acts and the Daesh group. This charge is framed under Section 130JB(1)(a) of the Penal Code, which allows for a maximum prison sentence of seven years or a fine, along with the forfeiture of property, if convicted.

As for the third charge, Muhammad Aabid is alleged to have made explosives in preparation for committing a terrorist act, and the charge is framed under Section 130JD(1) of the Penal Code, which also provides for a maximum prison sentence of seven years and a fine, upon conviction.

All these offences were allegedly committed at a house in Taman Serai Jaya, Bagan Serai, Perak, between Jan 28 and May 15 of this year.