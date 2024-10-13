Ex-MIC CWC member K.P Samy to join PKR, cites confidence in Anwar’s leadership

KLANG: Former MIC Central Working Committee (CWC) member K.P Samy is set to join PKR, expressing confidence in the leadership of the party’s president and Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, to steer the nation towards progress and uplift the socio-economic status of the Indian community.

K.P Samy said he has submitted his membership application to PKR’s Klang division.

He also pledged to strengthen the Indian community’s confidence in the party and assist in disseminating key information, especially regarding government welfare initiatives.

“I believe we want ‘street politics’ (on-the-ground presence). We don’t believe in ‘five-star politics’ because the former can attract more members than the latter,” he told a press conference here today.

“My motive is very clear. PKR is the next biggest platform for the Indian community, apart from one other party.

“Although it is a multiracial party, we can strengthen the Indian community’s role within PKR. We can also use this platform to connect people with ministers in the MADANI Government to resolve issues raised by the people,” he added.

K.P Samy is expected to bring approximately 1,000 members with him into the multiracial party.

Meanwhile, PKR Vice President K. Saraswathy, who attended the press conference, said that there is a communication gap between the government and the public regarding initiatives aimed at uplifting the community.

She emphasised that there is a need to go to the ground to clarify and address the issues raised by the people.

“It is said that the Indian community is frustrated because nothing is being done, but it is not that nothing is being done. The issue is that whatever is being done is not properly communicated to the people.

“Yes, information is being disseminated through social media, but for the Indian community, we need to go one step further. We need people on the ground to deliver the message directly to them,” she said.