Ex-MMA coach gets nine years jail, whipping for drug possession

KUALA LUMPUR: A former mixed martial arts (MMA) coach was sentenced to nine years in prison and 20 strokes of the cane by the High Court, here, today, for possessing 1,858.3 grams of cannabis two years ago.

Judge Datuk Muhammad Jamil Hussin, handed down the sentence after Ahmad Dhegani, 27, an Iranian national, pleaded guilty to two alternative charges. The court imposed a nine-year jail term and 10 strokes of the cane for each charge, with the prison sentences to run concurrently from the date of his arrest on March 16, 2023.

Ahmad was charged with possessing cannabis weighing 997.7 grams and 860.6 grams at two locations - Jalan Sri Permaisuri 8, Cheras, and Jalan Baba Pudu, Dang Wangi - between 3 pm and 4.30 pm on March 16, 2023.

He was charged under Section 6 of the Dangerous Drugs Act 1952 and Section 12(2), punishable under Section 39A(2) of the same Act, which provides for life imprisonment or a minimum of five years, along with no fewer than 10 strokes of the cane.

Earlier, deputy public prosecutor Khalijah Mohd Khalid requested a fair sentence and urged the court to order the prison terms to run consecutively.

However, lawyer Abdul Rashid Ismail, representing the accused, appealed for a reduced prison sentence on the grounds that his client had already spent nearly two years in Sungai Buloh Prison since his arrest on March 16, 2023, and had shown remorse for his actions.

He added that despite being detained in prison, the accused remained active in sports, regularly participating in boxing training with fellow detainees under the supervision and approval of prison authorities.

“My client understands that his arrest prevented him from completing his Master of Business Administration, for which he was set to graduate in June 2023.

“Given his academic achievements and strong co-curricular background, he has a promising future and has even represented Malaysia in MMA tournaments,” said the lawyer, who handled the case alongside Jacqueline Hannah.