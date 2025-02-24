PUTRAJAYA: Malaysia will provide specific aid for education and healthcare in Baitulmaqdis, Palestine, in addition to recovery efforts in Gaza, said Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim.

Anwar, who is also Finance Minister, said the assistance, provided through the wakaf instrument, aligns with a request from Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Dr Ekrima Sa’id Sabri, who sought Malaysia’s support for development in Baitulmaqdis.

“Sheikh Dr Ekrima requested that we also assist in the development of Baitulmaqdis, particularly in the environment of mosques and madrasahs around the area.

“I have discussed with the Minister in the Prime Minister’s Department (Religious Affairs), Datuk Dr Mohd Na’im Mokhtar, that besides specific aid for Gaza’s recovery, we will also allocate special wakaf assistance for Al-Quds University, madrasahs, schools and hospitals in Baitulmaqdis,” he said.

He said this while speaking at the MADANI Knowledge Ceremony with the Imam of Al-Aqsa Mosque here today.

Anwar stressed that the aid in Baitulmaqdis is crucial in helping to ease the burden of the Palestinian people.

“I hope that through this effort, we can enhance our support and alleviate their hardships, as there is already a university named Al-Quds in Baitulmaqdis, but its operations rely on assistance from the Muslim community.

“I have asked Higher Education Minister Datuk Seri Dr Zambry Abdul Kadir, along with local universities and schools, to establish ties and strengthen the activities of this university,“ he said.

He also called on Malaysians to continue their efforts in supporting the people of Palestine in Gaza and Baitulmaqdis while demonstrating compassion and humanitarian values.

“Sheikh Dr Ekrima also appreciates Malaysia as one of the leading nations advocating for the rights of the Palestinian people, whether in Gaza or Baitulmaqdis,“ he said.

Anwar said the visit of Sheikh Dr Ekrima to Malaysia is an honour for the country, given his status as a renowned scholar.

“He is also a key defender as the Imam and Katib of Al-Aqsa Mosque in the sacred land of Baitulmaqdis, Palestine,“ he said.

Earlier, Anwar joined thousands of worshippers in performing the Maghrib and Isyak prayers, led by Sheikh Dr Ekrima, who is on an official visit to Malaysia until Feb 27.

Previously, Anwar said that Malaysia would spearhead efforts to build a school, hospital and mosque in Gaza to help ease the suffering of the Palestinian people.

The Prime Minister said this initiative would be realised through a collaborative effort involving government-linked companies, non-governmental organisations, the corporate and private sectors, as well as the people.