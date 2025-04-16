Ex-NADMA Dep DG appointed as new Ipoh mayor

IPOH: The former deputy director-general (Disaster Preparedness and Planning) of the National Disaster Management Agency (NADMA), Zamakhshari Hanipah has been appointed as the new mayor of Ipoh with effect from today.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Saarani Mohamad in a statement on his official Facebook page announced that he handed over the appointment letter to Zamakhshari this morning.

“His extensive experience in the government administration sector provides a great advantage in leading the Ipoh City Council towards more efficient and effective governance.

“I am confident that with his leadership, the aspiration of making Ipoh a smart and sustainable city will be realised more comprehensively,” said Saarani.

Among other top positions held by Zamakhshari were director-general of the National Solid Waste Management Department, deputy director-general (management) of the Road Transport Department (RTD) and director of the State Security Council (MKN) of Terengganu and Selangor.

He had also served as district officer of Hulu Perak, Gerik cum the Gerik District Council chairman and assistant director of Perak State Security Council.