Ex-oil company exec pleads not guilty to RM400k bribe charges

SHAH ALAM: A former transport management head at an oil exploration company has pleaded not guilty to 12 charges of accepting bribes exceeding RM400,000 between 2021 and 2023.

Mohd Khairil Mohd Anuar, 41, faced seven counts of receiving RM367,000 in cash and four counts involving electronic items worth RM36,168. He was also accused of accepting RM23,000 for home renovation costs in Bandar Bukit Mahkota, Hulu Langat.

The alleged bribes were reportedly received from a company’s chief operating officer and senior executive as inducement to approve technical assessments for payment claims. The offences were said to have occurred in Hulu Langat, Ampang, and Kuala Lumpur between June 2020 and 2023. All charges fall under Section 16(a)(A) of the MACC Act 2009, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years’ imprisonment and a fine of at least five times the bribe amount or RM10,000, whichever is higher.

In a separate case, Mohd Khairil also denied a money laundering charge involving RM90,000, allegedly used to purchase three land lots totalling 5.21 hectares in Hulu Perak in November 2020. This charge is framed under the Anti-Money Laundering Act 2001, punishable by up to 15 years in prison and a fine of five times the illicit proceeds or RM5 million, whichever is higher.

MACC deputy public prosecutor Mohd Radzi Shah Ab Razak proposed bail between RM60,000 and RM80,000, requiring the surrender of the accused’s passport and monthly reporting to MACC Putrajaya. Defence counsel Syed Naqiuddin Shahab requested lower bail of RM40,000, citing his client’s cooperation and role as sole breadwinner.

Sessions Court Judge Awang Kerisnada Awang Mahmud set bail at RM70,000 with one local surety. The accused must surrender his passport, report monthly to MACC, and avoid contacting prosecution witnesses. The case will next be mentioned on August 18. - Bernama