PUTRAJAYA: Former police sergeant Mohamed Faruk Mohd Hairul Quah today began serving a one-year prison sentence after losing his final appeal to overturn his conviction, jail term, and fine for soliciting and receiving a RM2,000 bribe.

A Court of Appeal three-member bench comprising Justices Datuk Che Mohd Ruzima Ghazali, Datuk Azmi Ariffin and Datuk Noorin Badaruddin, unanimously dismissed Mohamed Faruk’s appeal and upheld the decisions of both the Sessions Court and the High Court.

In delivering the unanimous decision, Justice Che Mohd Ruzima said there was overwhelming evidence showing there was solicitation, receipt and handing over of the bribe.

“There is no reason to disturb the findings of fact that were correctly decided by the trial judge,” he said, adding that the appeal had no merit.

The appellate court affirmed the conviction on two charges and maintained the sentence of one year’s imprisonment and a RM10,000 fine for each charge, to run concurrently.

Justice Che Mohd Ruzima also issued a warrant of committal for Mohamed Faruk, who had been out on RM3,000 bail with one surety, to begin serving his sentence today.

Mohamed Faruk, 36, paid the fine.

In September 2022, the Sessions Court found Mohamed Faruk guilty of soliciting and receiving a RM2,000 bribe from Norhayati Seman to alter the urine test result of Mohd Ismadi Ismail, who had tested positive for methamphetamine.

The offences were committed at the office of the assistant investigating officer of the Narcotics Division, Jeli police headquarters in Kelantan, on Nov 14 and 15, 2017.

The Sessions Court sentenced him to one year in prison and imposed a RM10,000 fine for each charge, with five months’ imprisonment in default of payment. The imprisonment term to run concurrently. The High Court later dismissed his appeal in March 2024 and upheld the lower court’s decision.

Mohamed Faruk was represented by lawyer Datuk Ahmad Zaharil Muhaiyar, while Deputy Public Prosecutor from the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) Farah Ezlin Yusop Khan appeared for the prosecution.