Ex-Terengganu Anulae treasurer fined RM10,000 for fake documents

KUALA TERENGGANU: The former treasurer of the Terengganu branch of the Peninsular Malaysia Amalgamated National Union Local Authorities Employees Union (Anulae) was fined RM10,000 by the Sessions Court today.

Jafri Wahab, 59, pleaded guilty to two charges of using forged documents dating back five years.

The charges were read before Judge Mohd Azhar Othman, leading to the sentencing.

Jafri, a former assistant environmental health officer at the Kuala Terengganu City Council (MBKT), faced a fine of RM5,000 or three months’ jail per charge.

He was accused of using fake bank statements belonging to the Terengganu Anulae branch for 2019 to 2020 as genuine on June 28, 2020.

The charges fall under Section 471 of the Penal Code, punishable under Section 465 with a maximum two-year jail term, a fine, or both.

Additionally, Jafri faced 11 charges under Section 403 for misappropriating RM29,200 from the Anulae welfare fund between January and July 2020.

All 11 charges were taken into consideration under Section 171A of the Criminal Procedure Code.

The prosecution was led by MACC deputy public prosecutors Rabiatul Addawiah Mohd Noorlee and Tengku Nurul Haziqah Tuan Yacob, along with officer Nur Raihan Mohd Yusof.

Jafri was represented by lawyer Mohd Asaari Salleh. - Bernama