Excavation site provides new clues to ancient Kedah

PETALING JAYA: A new structural remnant was unearthed at Bukit Choras in the Bujang Valley in May, adding to evidence that the site of an ancient Buddhist temple discovered last year was a thriving centre of religious and cultural life about 1,200 years ago, predating Angkor Wat.

Universiti Sains Malaysia lead archaeologist Assoc Prof Dr Nasha Rodziadi Khaw (pic) said systematic excavations have continued since the 2023 discovery of a Buddhist stupa built from laterite blocks.

“During the latest phase of our work, we focused on a second mound south of the stupa. In May, we uncovered another structure next to it. At this stage, only part of the structure has been excavated and its exact function remains uncertain. More research is needed, but it is certainly promising,” he said in an email interview.

Alongside the new structure, the team found a tablet with a Sanskrit inscription, pottery shards and iron artefacts.

Nasha said the discoveries show Bukit Choras was more than a religious site, it was also a long-term settlement with continuous cultural activity.

“They point to a complex and sustained occupation. This further underscores the importance of Bukit Choras within the wider religious and cultural landscape of Ancient Kedah,” he said.

The site holds personal significance for Nasha as it is the first excavation project of his career.

He began surveying the area in 2017 before the dig commenced in September 2023.

He said the original discovery of the stupa provided “a rare glimpse into the early Buddhist presence in Ancient Kedah”, with evidence of a thriving religious community rooted in the Malay Peninsula and connected to wider trade and spiritual networks.

Among the most significant artefacts are Buddha statues and inscribed stone tablets, which provide insight into the devotional practices of the region’s early inhabitants.

“These items place Bukit Choras within Southeast Asia’s maritime network, a hub of cultural and economic exchange,” Nasha said.

The find complements decades of archaeological work in the Bujang Valley, long recognised as one of Southeast Asia’s earliest Hindu-Buddhist centres, with trade links to India, China and beyond.

However, what sets Bukit Choras apart is the relatively intact condition of its structures and the architectural clarity of the stupa.

Together with other finds, it strengthens the view that ancient Kedah was not a peripheral outpost but an active participant in the regional Buddhist world.

“This discovery adds to mounting evidence that ancient Kedah was plugged into an international network of Buddhist and mercantile connections,” Nasha said.

With excavations ongoing, the team is optimistic that further digs will reveal more structures and artefacts that shed light on the daily lives, beliefs and exchanges of the people who once lived at Bukit Choras.

“The site has already given us so much, but I believe it still holds many secrets. Each layer uncovered adds another piece to the puzzle of Southeast Asia’s ancient past.”