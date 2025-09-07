Will Prince Harry meet King Charles during UK charity visit?

LONDON: Prince Harry returns to London on Monday for a children’s charity gala amid ongoing speculation about whether he will meet his father King Charles III during the visit.

The Duke of Sussex last saw the monarch in February 2024 when he flew from California after learning of his father’s cancer diagnosis.

Their brief meeting at Clarence House marked their last encounter despite Harry making three subsequent UK visits.

The 76-year-old king continues regular treatments for his undisclosed form of cancer while the father-son rift remains unresolved.

Harry expressed his desire for reconciliation during a May interview with the BBC where he emotionally stated his concern about his father’s health.

“I would love reconciliation with my family,“ he told the broadcaster while adding tearfully that he didn’t know how much longer his father had.

The prince confessed that his father “won’t speak to me... but... it would be nice to reconcile” during the heartfelt plea.

Recent developments suggest possible communication channels reopening after the king’s press secretary and Harry’s communications head met in London on July 9.

A photograph published in the Mail on Sunday showed the aides meeting on a private terrace with Harry’s UK spokesman, fueling reconciliation speculation.

Buckingham Palace has declined to comment on the possibility of a meeting during Harry’s current visit.

Royal historian and commentator Ed Owens believes reconciliation appears increasingly likely as it would benefit the king’s public image.

“I think Buckingham Palace and the king have recognised that it is in the king’s interest as a public figure to look to reconcile with his son,“ Owens told AFP.

He added that reuniting the “fragmented family” would help reduce distractions from tabloid stories and scandals during Charles’s reign.

Harry will participate in Monday night’s WellChild awards ceremony recognizing seriously ill children’s resilience before undertaking additional engagements during the week.

The king is scheduled to be in Scotland on Saturday for Highland Games near Balmoral Castle, raising questions about where any potential meeting might occur.

Majesty Magazine managing editor Joe Little noted the July meeting between royal aides “did show there is a channel of communication” despite past difficulties.

“The king still very much loves Harry. But clearly, a lot of unpleasant things have happened in the past few years,“ Little added.

The royal family faced significant strain following Harry’s biography “Spare” and his explosive interview with Oprah Winfrey containing various allegations.

Prince William reportedly remains particularly angered by criticisms against him and Princess Catherine in Harry’s public statements.

Harry acknowledged to the BBC that “some members of my family will never forgive me for writing a book. Of course they will never forgive me for lots of things.”

Meghan has not returned to Britain since Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral in September 2022, with their children last visiting for Platinum Jubilee celebrations.

Royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams suggested any meeting would occur privately and represent only “the first steps” in reconciliation.

He emphasized that William completely opposes welcoming Harry back into the royal family fold at this time. – AFP