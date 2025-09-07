Teenager’s body recovered after padi harvester accident in Kedah river

ALOR SETAR: The body of an 18-year-old boy feared drowned after a padi harvesting machine plunged into a river in Kampung Sanglang near Jitra has been recovered this morning.

The Kedah Fire and Rescue Department Operations Centre confirmed the discovery of Muhamad Amsyar Muqri Mohd Asri’s body by their Water Rescue Team at 10.01 am.

Rescuers located the victim at a depth of four metres, approximately 10 metres from his initial reported fall location.

Police and Civil Defence Force personnel provided crucial assistance throughout the search and recovery operation.

The victim’s family identified the body at the scene before authorities transferred it to police custody for further procedures.

Kubang Pasu police chief Superintendent Mohd Radzi Abdul Rahim officially confirmed the identity of the deceased as Politeknik Sultan Abdul Halim student Muhamad Amsyar Muqri.

Yesterday’s incident involved four friends on the harvesting machine when it unexpectedly entered the river.

Two companions managed to reach safety independently while firefighters rescued the third individual from the water. – Bernama