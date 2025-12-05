MELAKA: The Melaka Health Depertment has been ordered to conduct an immediate investigation into an allegation that a 22-month-old baby girl with a high fever suffered a seizure after waiting 11 hours for treatment at Melaka Hospital yesterday.

State Health, Human Resources and Unity Committee chairman Datuk Ngwe Hee Sem said although he was abroad on official duty, he was aware of the viral case and had ordered a thorough investigation to be conducted.

“I have contacted the Melaka Health director (Dr Ruzita Mustaffa), as well as the top management of Melaka Hospital and have requested an investigation into this matter. At the same time, I hope no one will make any assumptions until the case is resolved,” he said when contacted by reporters today.

Earlier, a 13-minute video went viral on social media showing a baby crying in pain, drawing sympathy from netizens.

Many netizens left comments calling for an investigation into the case, with some claiming that such incidents had occurred too many times and should be brought to an end immediately.

Meanwhile, the baby’s mother, Siti Aishah Rahim, 27, stated on her Facebook page that she and her mother arrived at the Emergency and Trauma Department of Melaka Hospital at 2.30 pm on Saturday after her eldest daughter 22-month-old Siti Farha Adelia Mohd Firdaus suddenly developed a fever.

She said upon arrival, a nurse took her daughter’s blood sample but left her unattended, as the baby’s temperature rose steadily to 38, 39, and eventually 40 degrees Celsius.

“I kept asking, but the only response I received was to wait until my baby had a seizure at 1 am yesterday (Sunday), causing her body to stiffen,” she said.

The baby was then transferred from the Green Zone to the Yellow Zone after her condition worsened before doctors attempted to stabilise her.