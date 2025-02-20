KUALA LUMPUR: The Malaysian Army and the Canadian Armed Forces have further strengthened their diplomatic ties and bilateral military cooperation through the execution of Exercise Mantis Series 11/2025, which began on Jan 20 and runs until Feb 23.

The Malaysian Army said the exercise, which was held in Melaka and Northport, focused on counter-terrorism operations in a Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and Explosive (CBRNE) threat environment at port and shipyard areas.

“This exercise not only tests the technical and tactical capabilities of the forces but also strengthens the diplomatic and military cooperation between Malaysia and Canada.

“Besides being better prepared for CBRNE threats, the exercise serves as a platform for both nations to exchange knowledge, technology, and military expertise,“ the Malaysian Army said in a statement today.

The exercise featured several demonstrations such as enemy capture operations, controlled explosions, and Medical Evacuation (MEDEVAC) procedures, involving various Malaysian Army units and public agencies.

Participating units included the 21st Special Forces Group (21 GGK), Royal Malaysian Navy Special Warfare Team (PASKAL), Royal Malaysian Air Force Special Forces (PASKAU), the CBRNE 12th Squadron of the Royal Engineers Regiment, and the Canadian Special Operations Forces Command (CANSOFCOM), along with the Department of Chemistry Malaysia and the Defence Research and Technology Institute (STRIDE).