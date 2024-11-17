Expertise of Space42 in AI can enhance Malaysia’s potential, capabilities -Ahmad Zahid

DUBAI: The expertise of Space42, a space technology innovation centre in artificial intelligence (AI) and satellite connectivity, has great potential to enhance Malaysia’s capabilities, especially in natural disaster monitoring and rapid response, said Datuk Seri Dr Ahmad Zahid Hamidi.

“With this cutting-edge technology, we will not only be able to strengthen the country’s communications infrastructure, but will also be able to ensure that Malaysians continue to enjoy wider and safer digital access,“ the Deputy Prime Minister said in a Facebook post today.

On Thursday, Ahmad Zahid and the Malaysian delegation visited Space42 in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates (UAE). Space42 is an innovation hub that utilizes AI technology, satellite communications and geospatial analytics.

The programme, in conjunction with his seven-day official visit to the UAE starting Nov 13, marks an important step towards closer cooperation between the two countries.

“Through this strategic collaboration, I am optimistic that we will be able to build a future where technology plays a vital role in the economic progress and well-being of Malaysians as a whole. God willing,“ he said.

In another post, Ahmad Zahid said that upon his arrival in Dubai today, he had chaired a Pre-Council session with the Malaysian delegation to discuss in detail his visit here.

“Our main focus is to strengthen Malaysia’s position in the global halal sector as well as explore strategic opportunities that can intensify the expansion of this industry in the international market.

“Pray that all our affairs in Dubai will run smoothly and have a positive impact on the country, especially in empowering the Malaysian halal industry. Aamiin,“ he said.

Ahmad Zahid will officiate the Malaysia International Halal Exhibition (MIHAS) Dubai 2024 and meet stakeholders in the UAE’s halal sector in an effort to promote and attract more investors to Malaysia.