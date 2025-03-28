KUALA LUMPUR: Exports from eight states rose to RM71.6 billion in February 2025, contributing to Malaysia’s total exports of RM118.3 billion, the Department of Statistics Malaysia (DOSM) said.

Chief statistician Datuk Seri Dr Mohd Uzir Mahidin said total exports increased by RM6.9 billion (6.2 per cent) compared to the same month in 2024.

The rise was driven by higher shipments from Pulau Pinang (RM9.3 billion), Selangor (RM1.3 billion), and Melaka (RM656.2 million).

Other states that recorded export growth included Sabah (RM623.1 million), Perak (RM411.1 million), Kelantan (RM165.5 million), Perlis (RM29.3 million), and WP Labuan (RM21.5 million).

Meanwhile, exports declined in Sarawak by RM3.0 billion, Kedah (RM900.3 million), Pahang (RM777.5 million), Terengganu (RM491.0 million), WP Kuala Lumpur (RM323.7 million), Negeri Sembilan (RM152.2 million), and Johor (RM3.9 million).

“Pulau Pinang remained the top exporter, accounting for 34.2 per cent of total exports, followed by Johor (19.8 per cent), Selangor (18.2 per cent), Sarawak (7.4 per cent), and WP Kuala Lumpur (3.8 per cent),” Mohd Uzir said in a statement.

Imports in February 2025 rose 5.5 per cent to RM5.5 billion compared to the same month in 2024, driven by higher imports in Pulau Pinang (RM3.2 billion), Selangor (RM2.1 billion), Melaka (RM1.3 billion), Perak (RM764.1 million), WP Kuala Lumpur (RM674.8 million), Johor (RM324.6 million), and Kelantan (RM81.9 million).

However, imports fell in Negeri Sembilan by RM1.2 billion, Kedah (RM714.4 million), Sarawak (RM389.7 million), Pahang (RM360.1 million), WP Labuan (RM272.7 million), Sabah (RM121.6 million), Terengganu (RM52.9 million), and Perlis (RM8.7 million).

Selangor remained Malaysia’s largest importer, accounting for 25.9 per cent of total imports, followed by Johor (23.5 per cent), Pulau Pinang (22.9 per cent), WP Kuala Lumpur (8.1 per cent), and Kedah (4.6 per cent).