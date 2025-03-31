MORE often than not, it is always the case of a police car stopping motorists to either issue warnings or summons for road offences.

At times, the circumstance could also lead to the arrest of the motorists involved depending on circumstances.

However, for Tik Tok user @eddyazuan, it was a first time experience of a civilian like him being able to stop a police vehicle under different circumstances.

In dashcam footage posted yesterday, Eddy captioned: “First time in (my) life to stop a police patrol vehicle..like Sherif (movie) storyline.”

The 48-second clip showed Eddy in his car when a police vehicle zooms past him.

Noticing something amiss, Eddy trails the police car before beaming his headlights to get the patrol car to stop along the roadside.

The police vehicle eventually stopped along the roadside as a police officer emerged from the driver’s seat while another officer who was armed, emerged from the passenger seat.

Undeterred, Eddy proceeded to point out a wallet which was left on the patrol’s car windscreen.

The policeman who had shown a strict face, smiled immediately upon realising that the wallet, Eddy pointed out, was his.

Thanking Eddy for pointing, the officers went on their way.

The video has since amassed over 6,600 shares with many netizens poking fun at the entire situation.

Tik Tok user uT said: “Before this I had to chase down a traffic police. He had issued summons to me but forgot to return my I.C, conveniently putting it in his pocket.”

While Tik Tok user DakDan_ said: “Now only does he (the cop) know how it feels to be stopped.”