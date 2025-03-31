Three houses damaged in late night fire in Klang

SHAH ALAM: Three single-storey terraced houses in Taman Sri Gadong, Klang, were damaged in a fire that broke out around 11 last night.

Selangor Fire and Rescue Department (JBPM) assistant director of operations, Ahmad Mukhlis Mukhtar, said no casualties were reported.

He said that his department received a call about the incident at 11.09 pm and deployed 16 officers and personnel, along with three fire engines, from the Klang Selatan, Klang Utara, and Andalas Fire and Rescue Stations to the scene.

“Initial reports indicated that the fire affected only one house, which was 50 per cent destroyed. However, further investigation confirmed that three houses were involved - the first was 50 per cent burnt, the second 20 per cent, and the third 15 per cent,” he said in a statement today.

Ahmad Mukhlis added that the fire was fully extinguished by 11.45 pm. The total losses and cause of the fire are still under investigation.