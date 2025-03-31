Two-year-old girl dies in Menora Tunnel crash

IPOH: A two-year-old girl was killed in an accident at KM 264.7 of the North-South Expressway (PLUS) southbound, near the Menora Tunnel, yesterday.

Ipoh police chief ACP Abang Zainal Abidin Abang Ahmad, confirmed in a statement, that the girl was identified as Nairai Falisha Abdul Rahman. The seriously injured victims were her parents, Abdul Rahman Abdul Rahim, 29, and Nur Fatihah Badrul Hisham, 25.

According to Abang Zainal, Abdul Rahman was believed to have lost control of the Perodua Bezza he was driving, before the car skidded to the left side of the road and plunged into a drain.

Earlier, the Ipoh Fire and Rescue Station (BPP) said, on its Facebook page, that the Menora control post received an emergency call about the accident at 6.45 pm. The child was pronounced dead at the scene.

The seriously injured victims received initial treatment from the Emergency Medical Rescue Services (EMRS) unit, before being handed over to the Ministry of Health for further care.

Earlier, a video of the accident went viral on social media.