GOPENG: An express bus heading to Penang was abandoned by its driver during an integrated operation targeting commercial vehicles at the Gopeng Rural Transformation Centre (RTC) here last night.

The bus, which was carrying 11 passengers from Terminal Bersepadu Selatan (TBS) to Sungai Nibong, was left behind after the driver was suspected of using illegal substances while driving.

During the inspection of the bus, officers found an item believed to be used for drug abuse.

National Security Council (MKN) state director Mohd Zawawi Zakaria confirmed the situation, adding that police were handling the case.

“The driver, suspected of being involved in a drug-related offence, abandoned his bus and passengers. We are still investigating the matter,“ he told a press conference after the operation.

The operation, led by Perak MKN, in partnership with multiple agencies including the Traffic Investigation and Enforcement Department (JSPT) and the Perak Police Headquarters (IPK), was part of a nationwide crackdown on commercial vehicles.

A total of 144 officers participated in the operation, which ran from 9 pm to midnight

The agencies involved also included the National Anti-Drug Agency (AADK), the Road Transport Department (JPJ), Immigration, the Computerised Vehicle Inspection Centre (Puspakom) and the Ministry of Domestic Trade and Cost of Living.

The primary goal of the operation was to monitor commercial vehicles, with a particular focus on ensuring road safety and compliance with regulations.

“This operation marks the beginning of an annual initiative where we work with our strategic partners. In future operations, we may shift focus to monitoring illegal immigrants and other areas of concern,“ Mohd Zawawi added.

During the operation, a total of 155 vehicles were inspected, including 145 lorries, six vans, and four buses. A total of 61 summonses were issued for various offenses, with lorries being the primary offenders.