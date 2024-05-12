‘Eye-opener’ joint green clean-up initiative

PETALING JAYA: Some 20 Berjaya Corporation staff yesterday collected 22.25kg of glass, plastic bags and bottles, food containers, general waste, clothing, footwear, paper, straws, metal, and electronic waste in conjunction with its Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Month.

The event was held at the People’s Housing Programme (PHP) Lembah Subang Flats and car parks in the area, in collaboration with NGO Upcycled by Fuze Ecooter, which primarily addresses the pressing concern of solid waste disposal.

Berjaya Corporation sustainability manager Vinondran Ramachandran said, “this year, we decided to shift from indoor activities to outdoor ones”.

“The approach aligns with the ESG pillars of sustainability, which inspired us to partner with Upcycled for this year’s initiative.”

Vinondran said this is the first time the company has teamed up with an NGO, and the experience has been an eye-opener for everyone involved, and it is an initiative worth repeating.

“We didn’t realise plastic waste poses such a significant threat to the environment. Through the NGO’s explanation and today’s hands-on activities, we’ve gained a deeper understanding of how serious this issue is,” he said.

He added that Berjaya Corporation founder and adviser Tan Sri Vincent Tan has always stressed the need for employees to embrace environmental concerns and take part in clean-up campaigns, apart from other forms of community work.

“This is something that all Berjaya employees have taken to heart, which is another reason we decided on this clean-up campaign,” Vinondran said.

Berjaya Air Sdn Bhd engineer Mohd Fitri Hamdan, who volunteered for the clean-up programme, said he discovered how plastics could be recycled and repurposed into

useful products.

“Initially, I joined to learn more about ESG and understand what it entails as I had little knowledge about it.

“Today’s clean-up programme was a great opportunity to gain such knowledge while mingling with others. I hope the programme will continue and expand.

“It’s an initiative that can inspire more people to take action for a sustainable future.”

Upcycled course director Ahmed Nasiru Yahaya said the PHP was selected as a key focus area due to its status as a low-income housing project with a dense population.

“Unfortunately, there is often a lack of accountability among some residents, who may neglect cleanliness, and perceive it as someone else’s responsibility to clean up. This mindset has contributed to poor environmental conditions.”

He said in 2021, cleanliness in the area was extremely poor, but ongoing clean-up initiatives gradually improved the situation, with residents becoming more conscious and contributing in meaningful ways.

Ahmed Nasiru said the area’s waste is often carried by rain or wind to car parks and nearby Sungai Kayu Ara, and risks being washed into the river system, endangering aquatic life.

He said recent water quality tests showed significant improvement since the clean-up activities began, with fish and even otters, returning to the river.

“The city clean-up programme started in early 2022, as a grassroots initiative. Recognising the need for broader support, we engaged corporate bodies to expand the programme.

“Their involvement has been crucial in addressing urban waste and reducing flooding risks by clearing blockages in waterways,” Ahmed Nasiru said, adding that the clean-up efforts span the urban, river, and ocean areas.

He said the initiative has made a difference, despite some residents being less compelled to maintain their areas, assuming regular clean-ups will resolve the problem.

Ahmed Nasiru stressed that regular

clean-ups have shown that unmanaged waste such as personal hygiene items, including diapers and sanitary pads, can be minimised with better waste management practices.