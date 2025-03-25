Facing Ramadan blues away from home

PETALING JAYA: For many Malaysian students abroad, Ramadan is a time of deep reflection, tradition and togetherness.

Yet, thousands of kilometres from home, the experience can be bittersweet. Rather than let distance dull the spirit of the holy month, these students have found ways to recreate a sense of home in foreign lands.

Wan Insyirah Aisyah, 20, a sophomore majoring in Economics at Penn State University in the United States, recounts her first Ramadan away as a challenging experience.

“As a freshman, I missed my family terribly. The Ramadan atmosphere I grew up with was gone, and it felt lonely,” she said.

To cope, she and her friends broke fast together and performed tarawih prayers in a group, finding comfort in shared experiences.

Now, as president of the Penn State University Malaysian Students Club (MSC), she is determined to ensure no Malaysian student feels alone during the holy month.

“One of the reasons I ran for president was to strengthen the Malaysian community here. I wanted to create a sense of belonging, especially during Ramadan.”

MSC has turned Ramadan into a shared celebration, organising a bazaar reminiscent of those back home and hosting iftar sessions at which students cook traditional meals, pray together and recreate the essence of home.

Food such as roti john, nasi kandar and kek batik evoke cherished memories of Malaysian Ramadan bazaars, making every bite a reminder of home.

“It may not be Malaysia, but through every shared meal and tradition, we keep the spirit alive.

“Cooking, sharing and even selling food together makes it all the more meaningful,” she said.

For Zara Yuhana Razlan, 22, who is studying Data Science at BI Norwegian Business School in Norway, Ramadan presents a different set of challenges.

“There aren’t many Muslims in Norway, and the nearest mosque is quite far. Because of that, I don’t attend tarawih prayers at the mosque often,” she said.

Instead, she and fellow Malaysians have built a tight-knit support system, gathering in one another’s homes to pray and share meals.

She also has to navigate a fasting schedule that shifts dramatically with the seasons.

“This year, fasting lasts around 12 hours, which is manageable. However in summer, it stretches beyond 20 hours and in winter, it can be as short as six,” she said, adding that the toughest challenge remains the absence of family.

“Watching my family gather for iftar while I’m miles away makes me miss them even more.

“But this experience has taught me resilience and the importance of creating my own sense of home, no matter where I am.”

University of Queensland first year Chemical Engineering student Safea Hannah, 22, who is experiencing her first Ramadan away from home in Australia, said: “It’s tough, but having good friends makes it easier. We support one another and share moments that help ease the homesickness.”

One of her biggest adjustments has been preparation of meals.

“With dining out in Australia being costly, my housemates and I have taken to cooking our own meals.

“We try new recipes, call our mums for cooking tips, and share meals together,” she said.

Safea is also grateful for support from her university, which includes nightly tarawih prayers that are open to all.

“It’s amazing for a foreign university, and I’ve met friends from Indonesia, Singapore and Brunei,” she said, adding that being away from home has taught her independence and adaptability.

“Ramadan abroad makes me appreciate family gatherings even more, but it also shows that meaningful experiences can be created anywhere.”