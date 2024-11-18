Factory manager conned of over RM940,000 in investment scam

JOHOR BAHRU: A factory manager suffered a loss of RM943,250 after allegedly being deceived by an online investment scheme last May.

Johor Police Chief Datuk M Kumar in a statement today said the 53-year-old woman was added to a WhatsApp group offering investments in the hospitality sector, promising high and easy returns in a short period by unknown individuals.

He said that, attracted by the promised profits, the victim made online transfers to several different bank accounts amounting to RM943,250 for investment purposes between September and October.

“After the payments were made, the victim was informed that her investment had generated a profit of RM600,000, but she was required to make an additional payment to withdraw the profit.

“However, the victim refused to make the additional payment as requested and believed she had been scammed, leading her to lodge a police report last Saturday with a reported loss of RM943,250,” he said.