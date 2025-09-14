Tottenham beat West Ham 3-0 as pressure mounts on Potter

TOTTENHAM secured a commanding 3-0 victory over 10-man West Ham in a one-sided London derby on Saturday.

Thomas Frank’s side took the lead through Pape Sarr’s header shortly after the interval at the London Stadium.

West Ham midfielder Tomas Soucek was sent off for a studs-up foul on Joao Palhinha just seven minutes after Sarr’s opener.

Lucas Bergvall ensured Tottenham capitalised on the dismissal by scoring their second goal and providing the assist for Micky van de Ven to seal the points.

Tottenham climbed to second place in the Premier League with their third win in four games.

The result provided ideal preparation for Tottenham’s Champions League campaign, which begins with a home match against Villarreal on Tuesday.

West Ham are now languishing in the relegation zone after suffering their third defeat in four matches.

Graham Potter and his team were booed off at the final whistle by the few remaining home supporters.

The Hammers have conceded 11 league goals this season and suffered an early League Cup exit against Wolves.

Potter has struggled to make an impact since replacing Julen Lopetegui in January and desperately needs a winning run to avoid the sack.

West Ham midfielder Lucas Paqueta wasted a golden opportunity when he dragged his shot wide in the opening moments.

Tottenham’s Cristian Romero had a header controversially disallowed for a push by Van de Ven on Kyle Walker-Peters.

West Ham captain Jarrod Bowen lashed just wide after a flowing move early in the second half.

Sarr broke the deadlock in the 47th minute with a powerful header from Xavi Simons’ corner while completely unmarked.

Guglielmo Vicario preserved Tottenham’s lead moments later with a superb save to deny Bowen’s driven shot.

Soucek received his marching orders in the 54th minute for a reckless challenge on Palhinha.

Bergvall doubled Tottenham’s advantage just nine seconds after the dismissal with his first goal of the season.

The 19-year-old Swedish midfielder became Tottenham’s youngest Premier League scorer since Dele Alli a decade ago.

Bergvall then created Tottenham’s third goal with a buccaneering run that unhinged the West Ham defence.

Van de Ven applied the finishing touch by drilling into the far corner from 10 yards in the 64th minute. – AFP