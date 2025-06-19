Fadhlina congratulates SK Putrajaya Presint 11 (1) on top 10 finish in World’s Best School Prizes

LANGKAWI: Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek said the selection of Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Putrajaya Presint 11(1) as a top 10 finalist for the 2025 World’s Best School Prizes in the “Supporting Healthy Lives” category reflects the strong potential of Malaysian schools to excel globally.

Extending her congratulations to the school community, Fadhlina expressed hope that SK Putrajaya Presint 11(1) would go on to win in the next round of the competition.

“I would like to congratulate the teachers, administrators and students of SK Putrajaya Presint 11(1). We hope they will be shortlisted again and go on to secure a win in the upcoming stages. Congratulations and well done.

“This recognition proves that Malaysia, our children, and our schools have tremendous potential. It reflects our model, our culture and most importantly, our schools,” she said at a press conference following the ASEAN Education and Higher Education Ministers’ Roundtable (#EduRoundtables2025) held here today.

Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek noted that Malaysian schools have previously been shortlisted and even won international recognition, particularly under the World’s Best School Prizes.

“Previously, we had a school in Penang, another in Banting, and now, this uplifting news from Putrajaya,” she said.

Earlier, Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim congratulated the teachers and students of SK Putrajaya Presint 11(1), describing their dedication and efforts as a source of inspiration for all.

In a statement on its website, the award organiser, T4 Education, said the Putrajaya school stood out with its innovative mobile app, HELPIE, which breaks down barriers to mental health support and well-being.

Developed by students for students, HELPIE offers accessible, interactive and engaging mental health resources and, crucially, makes support fun.

To ensure inclusivity for students with limited digital access, the app is pre-installed on school-provided tablets, allowing children to use it throughout the school day.

“Since its implementation, the school has reported a 60 percent drop in student stress levels. More than 90 percent of students now have a better understanding of their emotions, while 87 percent say they are more aware of their stress levels,” the statement added.