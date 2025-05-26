KUALA LUMPUR: Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has reminded teachers to always maintain integrity and adhere to ethics under the Malaysian Teacher Standard (SGM) 2.0 in carrying out their duties and responsibilities.

She issued the reminder after a video clip had gone viral depicting a student being scolded by a teacher at a school canteen.

Fadhlina said her ministry is investigating the incident and takes full responsibility for reminding teachers about integrity and ethics from time to time

“We have reminded them many times, (and) there are even guidelines. They as public servants must adhere to existing ethics and (maintain) integrity. That’s why I say they need to be reminded about this matter from time to time.

“Whatever the issue, I am confident and believe that there is a safer forum... a space that offers more privacy to ensure whatever the issue is or is being discussed can be properly resolved,” she said when asked about the incident which had gone viral.

She said this after the launch and symbolic presentation of the ‘Koleksi Komik Wira Anti Rasuah’ (Anti-Corruption Hero Comic Collection), which was published by the Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) and the Malaysian Institute of Translation and Books, at the World Trade Centre (WTC) here today.

Fadhlina said she has entrusted Education director-general Datuk Azman Adnan to look into the matter and remind teachers about the importance of maintaining integrity and ethics, be it within or outside classrooms as well as on social media.

She also expressed regret over what happened, saying the video clip had a huge impact when it went viral.

Yesterday, a 2.32-minute video clip went viral on social media showing a student crying while being scolded by a teacher at a school canteen and the incident is believed to have occurred on April 14.