Fadhlina urges swift probe into Johor student bullying case

JOHOR BAHRU: Education Minister Fadhlina Sidek has called for an accelerated investigation into a bullying case involving a student in Johor.

She stressed the need for appropriate action against those responsible for the incident.

Fadhlina stated that she takes the matter seriously and will not tolerate bullying in any educational institution under her ministry.

“It must be handled fairly and transparently in line with the established guidelines,“ she said in a Facebook post.

The case involves a 10-year-old boy diagnosed with nasal cancer who allegedly suffered a concussion after being bullied at a religious school in February.

The boy’s mother expressed frustration that no action was taken against the 12-year-old alleged perpetrator due to his age.

Fadhlina confirmed that the Johor Education Department has visited the victim, who is currently hospitalised.

“I pray that this child will recover soon,“ she added. - Bernama