Fadillah announces early aid of RM1,000 for every KIR registered at PPS

BINTULU: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof today announced an initial assistance of RM1,000 to every registered household head (KIR) who is affected by the floods and evacuated to a relief centre (PPS).

He said the aid is the federal government’s commitment to help ease the burden of the flood victims.

“I will also discuss with Prime Minister Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim about other assistance that is required after receiving a full report from the district disaster committee,“ he said.

Fadillah was met after visiting the PPS at Dewan Suarah Bintulu this afternoon. With him was Deputy Sarawak Premier Datuk Amar Douglas Uggah Embas.

He said the government is also coordinating the delivery of additional supplies such as mattresses and blankets from other divisions, including Kuching, to Bintulu.

Meanwhile, Fadillah said another PPS will be opened at Paragon NAIM Street Mall which can accommodate 1,000 victims.

He advised flood victims to follow all instructions from the authorities to ensure their safety and to facilitate the proper distribution of assistance.

Additionally, he advised flood victims to register at evacuation centres and contact the District Office or Resident Office for necessary aid.

He expressed his gratitude to the Bintulu Resident’s Office, as well as all agencies, rescue teams, volunteers, and others who have played a significant role in assisting those affected by the floods.

Fadillah also commended the Minister of Tourism, Culture, and the Arts (MOTAC) Datuk Seri Tiong King Sing, for his dedicated efforts in aiding flood victims in the Bintulu parliamentary constituency.