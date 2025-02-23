Fadillah joins over 4,000 participants in Autism Awareness Fun Run

KUALA LUMPUR:- Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof joined more than 4,000 participants in the inaugural KL Autism Awareness Fun Run to raise public awareness of autism.

The run, which also involved the participation of autistic children, was organised by Pertubuhan Amal dan Dakwah Anak Istimewa in collaboration with Kuala Lumpur City Hall (DBKL), the Department of Islamic Development Malaysia and the Federal Territory Islamic Religious Department.

Speaking to reporters before flagging off the run at the DBKL Square here, Fadillah hoped that the programme would help instil awareness in the community, encouraging them to be more sensitive to the needs of the autistic group.

“Through this programme, it is hoped that the community will help and support them, not necessarily financially, but moral support such as participating in a programme like this,“ he said.

One of the participants, Azira Hashi, said she was excited to join the run to show support for her eight-year-old son who has autism.

“Autistic children need outdoor activities like this because it can help reduce the problems facing them such as not being able to hear loud noises and not being able to socialise.

“Alhamdulillah, having participated in several programmes, my son now has no problem with loud noises and no longer needs noise cancelling, he can socialise and share his toys,“ she said.