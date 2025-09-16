Fadillah leads Malaysia delegation to China for ASEAN expo and talks

PUTRAJAYA: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof is leading Malaysia’s official delegation on a week-long working visit to China from today until September 23.

The Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation will attend the 22nd China-ASEAN Expo in Nanning, Guangxi, a major regional trade and investment platform.

Malaysia’s participation reinforces its role as coordinator of ASEAN-China Dialogue Relations from 2024 to 2027 while creating new cooperation opportunities in strategic investment and green technology.

Fadillah will hold high-level meetings with China’s Vice Premier Liu Guozhong to discuss strategic water management cooperation and technology exchange.

The visit will also cover Beijing and Chongqing with focus on renewable energy, energy storage systems, and next-generation nuclear technology.

Discussions will include innovative water management approaches like the Sponge City model for flood mitigation and climate adaptation.

Malaysia aims to leverage China’s expertise to strengthen the National Energy Transition Roadmap and the 2040 Water Transformation Plan.

The visit is expected to attract high-impact investments in clean energy and green technology while enhancing Malaysia’s economic competitiveness.

This initiative aligns with the Malaysia MADANI vision and demonstrates the country’s commitment to proactive regional and global partnerships. – Bernama