Luxembourg to recognise Palestinian state at UN summit next week

BRUSSELS: Luxembourg will join multiple countries in recognising the State of Palestine during next week’s United Nations summit in New York.

French President Emmanuel Macron leads this diplomatic initiative as international criticism mounts against Israel’s nearly two-year military campaign in Gaza.

Prime Minister Luc Frieden told journalists that the ground situation has deteriorated considerably in recent months.

He stated that a movement is emerging across Europe and globally to reaffirm the relevance of the two-state solution.

The Luxembourg government therefore intends to join those recognising Palestine at next week’s conference on this solution.

Britain, Australia, Canada and Belgium have similarly announced plans to recognise Palestinian statehood at the UN General Assembly meeting.

Israel and its ally the United States have strongly criticised this diplomatic push.

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio declared that such recognition emboldens Hamas.

The Gaza conflict began with Hamas’ October 2023 attack on Israel that killed 1,219 people, mostly civilians according to official figures.

Israel’s retaliatory campaign has killed at least 64,905 people in Gaza, also mostly civilians according to UN-verified health ministry data.

UN investigators have accused Israel of committing genocide in Gaza to destroy Palestinians, blaming top Israeli officials for incitement. – AFP