UPSI pays RM420,000 to next of kin of Gerik bus accident victims

IPOH: Universiti Pendidikan Sultan Idris has distributed RM420,000 in contributions to the families of 42 students involved in the Gerik bus accident on 9 June.

Each family of the deceased and injured students received RM10,000 from the UPSI Prihatin Gerik Fund.

Deputy Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Norkhalid Salimin stated the fund was established to provide special assistance as a symbol of solidarity from the university and community.

He confirmed that RM1.7 million had previously been raised through donations from various parties for the cause.

The official handover ceremony took place yesterday at a resort in Pasir Puteh, Kelantan, and was attended by more than 100 next of kin.

The tragic accident occurred in the early morning of 9 June when a chartered bus overturned on the East-West Highway after colliding with a Perodua Alza.

Fifteen UPSI students lost their lives in the crash while travelling from Jertih, Terengganu, to the university’s main campus in Tanjung Malim.

Another 33 people were injured, including the bus driver and three passengers from the other vehicle involved. – Bernama