Factory manager loses RM300k to love scam in Penang

GEORGE TOWN: A factory analysis manager in Bayan Baru fell victim to a love scam, losing RM300,000 after being deceived by a man posing as an American businessman on social media.

Penang Police deputy chief Datuk Mohd Alwi Zainal Abidin revealed that the 45-year-old woman met the suspect on Facebook in November last year.

The man, who claimed to be an IT entrepreneur operating abroad, later moved their conversations to WhatsApp, expressing interest in a serious relationship.

Mohd Alwi stated, “After a month of getting to know one another, the suspect told the victim that his bank account had been frozen in that country and asked for her help to make payments for the delivery of important stock related to his business.”

Trusting the suspect, the woman transferred money 16 times between Dec 12 and 14, 2024, to five different bank accounts.

The scammer promised repayment with additional appreciation money to gain her confidence.

The victim realised she had been cheated when the suspect demanded more funds, supposedly for travel expenses to visit her in Malaysia.

He also sent a doctored passport photo.

The woman filed a police report at the Barat Daya police headquarters yesterday.

The case is being investigated under Section 420 of the Penal Code for cheating.