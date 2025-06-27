Pahang allocates RM500k for Orang Asli home repairs

KUANTAN: The Pahang government has set aside RM500,000 to repair the homes of Tok Batin (village chiefs) and Orang Asli communities across the state.

The decision follows inspections revealing several houses in poor condition requiring immediate attention.

Menteri Besar Datuk Seri Wan Rosdy Wan Ismail said the funding reflects the state’s commitment to inclusive development.

“No community should be left behind. We’ve tasked Pahang Orang Asli Corporation Sdn Bhd (Oraco) to identify homes needing urgent repairs,“ he stated during the Apa Khabar Orang Kita Carnival launch at Yayasan Pahang Complex.

Separately, Wan Rosdy announced an RM11 million increase for the Kasih Makmur Health Card programme.

The RM500-per-recipient cards allow seniors and persons with disabilities to access private clinics, reducing reliance on government hospitals. “This ensures faster medical care,“ he added.