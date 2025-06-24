TASHKENT: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof met Uzbekistan’s Deputy Prime Minister Jamshid Kucharov and Energy Minister Jurabek Mirzamakhmudov during his official working visit to the republic. The discussions focused on strengthening bilateral cooperation in energy, tourism, and education.

Fadillah, who also serves as Malaysia’s Minister of Energy Transition and Water Transformation, was accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister Datuk Mohamad Alamin, Malaysian Ambassador Ilham Tuah Illias, and ministry officials. The 30-minute meeting with Kucharov, who doubles as Uzbekistan’s Economy and Finance Minister, explored high-potential sectors for collaboration.

At the Ministry of Energy, Fadillah and Mirzamakhmudov discussed smart grid development and technical training exchanges. Both sides reaffirmed their commitment to deepening cooperation in these fields.

Fadillah’s delegation will remain in Uzbekistan until June 24 before heading to Russia for further discussions until June 28.