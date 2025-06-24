Mother, stepdad arrested for alleged abuse of 6-year-old boy in Kangar

KANGAR: Police have arrested a mother and stepfather in Kampung Dato Ahmad Musa, Simpang Empat, on suspicion of abusing their six-year-old son. The couple was detained late yesterday and remanded for four days to assist investigations.

Kangar police chief ACP Yusharifuddin Mohd Yusop confirmed the arrests, stating the boy had reported being physically abused by his mother and stepfather. The child told his grandfather he was pinched on the thigh, slapped on the head, hit with a stone, pricked with a needle, and choked.

A medical examination at Tuanku Fauziah Hospital revealed no major injuries except a small mark on the boy’s left arm, consistent with a needle prick. The victim remains under hospital care.

The grandfather filed a police report on Sunday after the boy disclosed the alleged abuse, which reportedly occurred at his mother’s home in Simpang Empat last Friday.

The case is being investigated under Section 31(1)(a) of the Child Act 2001. Authorities urge anyone with additional information to come forward.