Macron faces pressure to form government as political crisis deepens

PARIS: French President Emmanuel Macron faces mounting pressure to resolve the country’s political crisis as his third prime minister threatens to resign.

Prime Minister Sebastien Lecornu offered his resignation on Monday after his new cabinet faced broad rejection.

Macron convinced him to remain temporarily to attempt forming a coalition government.

The president has until Wednesday evening to establish a government capable of passing an austerity budget through parliament.

France’s public debt has reached an all-time high, making budget approval urgent.

Lecornu was expected to provide a public update on negotiations Wednesday morning before meeting Socialist party representatives.

Macron stated he would “assume his responsibilities” if government formation fails, suggesting possible early parliamentary elections.

Other alternatives include appointing his eighth prime minister or even resigning from office.

Former prime minister Edouard Philippe called for early presidential elections once the budget passes.

Le Parisien newspaper described Philippe’s comments as a “political bomb”.

The next presidential elections are scheduled for 2027, with Macron constitutionally barred from running.

Philippe has already declared his candidacy for the 2027 election.

Marine Le Pen’s far-right party sees its best opportunity to win power in the upcoming presidential contest.

Macron has consistently maintained he will complete his second term despite growing pressure.

The French president remains active internationally while facing domestic political isolation.

He recently recognised Palestinian statehood and continues efforts to end Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

Frustration grows within Macron’s own political camp as the crisis deepens.

Former prime minister Elizabeth Borne expressed openness to suspending the contested 2023 pensions reform.

The reform raised France’s retirement age from 62 to 64, sparking months of protests.

Borne originally passed the measure using controversial constitutional powers to bypass parliamentary voting.

Macron’s popularity has significantly declined since summer 2024.

A recent Odoxa poll of over 1,000 French citizens found 57% believe Macron bears full responsibility for Lecornu’s resignation attempt.

Seventy percent of respondents supported the president’s resignation in the same survey. – AFP