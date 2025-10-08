  1. World

Filipino crew member dies after Huthi attack on Dutch cargo ship in Gulf of Aden

  • 2025-10-08 04:07 PM
Personnel from EU maritime mission Eunavfor Aspides’ carry out rescue operation following an attack by Yemen’s Houthi on the Dutch-flagged general cargo ship Minervagracht, which caught fire in the Gulf of Aden on Monday, in this screengrab taken from handout video released on September 30, 2025. Eunavfor Aspides via X/Handout via REUTERSPersonnel from EU maritime mission Eunavfor Aspides’ carry out rescue operation following an attack by Yemen’s Houthi on the Dutch-flagged general cargo ship Minervagracht, which caught fire in the Gulf of Aden on Monday, in this screengrab taken from handout video released on September 30, 2025. Eunavfor Aspides via X/Handout via REUTERS

MANILA: A Filipino crew member of a Dutch cargo ship has died from wounds sustained in an attack by Huthi rebels in the Gulf of Aden last week, the Philippine government said Wednesday.

Yemen’s Huthi rebels claimed responsibility for the September 29 attack in the busy shipping lane on the MV Minervagracht, which sparked a fire and wounded two people.

The second casualty, also a Filipino, is recovering from injuries sustained in the attack.

Ten other Filipino crew members were repatriated to Manila at the weekend, the Philippine Department of Migrant Workers said.

Philippine officials are on their way to Djibouti, along with the dead sailor’s sister and wife, to meet the shipowner and arrange for the repatriation of his remains.

Migrant Workers Minister Hans Cacdac confirmed the arrangements in a post on social media platform X on Wednesday.

The Huthis have said their attacks on commercial shipping are in support of Palestinians during the Israel-Hamas war in Gaza.

The Iran-backed group holds swaths of territory in Yemen, including the capital Sanaa. – AFP