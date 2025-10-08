UTHM committed to assist Johor in producing skilled TVET talent

BATU PAHAT: Universiti Tun Hussein Onn Malaysia (UTHM) remains dedicated to supporting the Johor government’s efforts to cultivate a highly skilled workforce through Technical and Vocational Education and Training (TVET).

Vice-Chancellor Professor Dr Mas Fawzi Mohd Ali stated this initiative aligns with the state’s goal of developing competitive, inclusive, and globally resilient human capital.

He revealed that UTHM annually graduates over 1,000 students, predominantly from TVET backgrounds, equipped with strong academic knowledge and readiness for Fourth Industrial Revolution challenges.

“Education today extends beyond textbooks to create meaningful societal value and positive impact,“ he declared during the 4th Johor Education Seminar opening ceremony at UTHM’s Sultan Ibrahim Hall.

Professor Mas Fawzi emphasised UTHM’s commitment to elevating TVET’s status from an alternative choice to a mainstream human capital development pathway.

The seminar themed ‘Education for Social Well-being: Inspiring Innovation and Leadership in the Malaysia MADANI Era’ provides an intellectual exchange platform for educators, students, and policymakers.

“Our focus extends beyond workforce development to encouraging shared responsibility for education through collaborative innovation,“ he explained.

He described knowledge as the fundamental bridge to social well-being and urged participants to champion knowledge advancement at state and national levels.

The two-day seminar organised by UTHM’s Faculty of Technical and Vocational Education with Johor Education Department collaboration anticipates over 1,000 student and educator participants. – Bernama