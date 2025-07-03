Fadillah urges Sarawak media to focus on key development stories

KUCHING: Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Fadillah Yusof has encouraged media practitioners in Sarawak to consistently spotlight critical development narratives as the state progresses towards its Post-COVID-19 Development Strategy (PCDS) 2030 objectives. Speaking at a dinner event linked to the Sarawak Media Conference (SMeC) 2025 and state-level National Journalists Day (HAWANA) celebration, he emphasised the need for news coverage to align with Sarawak’s strategic direction.

“News that can be highlighted includes advancements in green and hydrogen technology, as well as stories of struggle and resilience amid the rising cost of living. Other crucial narratives include the impact of policies and public services, right here in the heart of Borneo, that truly matter,“ he said. Fadillah stressed that media platforms must uphold truth, dignity, and hope in their reporting.

During the event, the Deputy Prime Minister presented the Sarawak Premier’s Special Appreciation Award 2025 to 10 media professionals. The awards recognised contributions across categories such as editor, journalist, newsreader, radio announcer, and photographer. Recipients included Sarawak Bernama bureau chief Hamdan Ismail, Sarawak Tribune editor-in-chief Aden Nagrace, and Cheng Lian Hock from Dayak Daily.