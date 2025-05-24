Fahmi among new faces in PKR’s Central Leadership Council

JOHOR BAHRU: Parti Keadilan Rakyat (PKR) Information Chief Datuk Fahmi Fadzil who is also the Minister of Communications, is among new faces who secured a position in the Central Leadership Council (MPP) during the party’s election for the 2025-2028 term, held today.

Fahmi topped the list with 4,811 votes, followed by PKR Youth Chief Adam Adli Abdul Halim (4,798 votes), Political Secretary to the Prime Minister Chan Ming Kai (4,753 votes), Sentosa State Assemblyman Dr. Gunaraj George (4,699 votes), and Perak PKR Secretary Mohd Azlan Helmi, who also garnered 4,699 votes.

Also securing a place in the MPP are former Simpang Renggam Member of Parliament Dr. Maszlee Malik, former Johor Bahru PKR Branch Chief Akmal Nasrullah Mohd Nasir, former Merbok Member of Parliament Nurin Aina Abdullah, Ampang Branch Chief Syed Ahmad Syed Abdul Rahman, and Ledang Member of Parliament Syed Ibrahim Syed Noh.

The official results were announced by the Central Election Committee Chairman, Datuk Seri Dr. Zaliha Mustafa, at the 2024/2025 National Congress held at the Persada International Convention Centre here tonight.

Also making up the MPP for the 2025-2028 term are G. Sivamalar, Sim Chon Siang, A. Kumaresan, Azam Karap, Lee Chean Chung, Amidi Abdul Manan, Siti Aishah Shaik Ismail, Abang Zulkifli Abang Engkeh, Elizabeth Wong Keat Ping, and Goh Choon Aik.

Meanwhile, PKR Women’s Chief and Minister of Education, Fadhlina Sidek, defended her position, which was challenged by Ampang Member of Parliament, Rodziah Ismail.

This election saw 251 candidates vying for positions, including 104 nominations for the MPP, 85 candidates for the AMK Leadership Council, and 62 for the Women’s Leadership Council.