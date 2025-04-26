SANDAKAN: The Malaysian Communications and Multimedia Commission (MCMC) and telecommunications companies have been urged to prioritise and formulate immediate solutions to enhance internet quality at key tourist destinations in Sabah, particularly in preparation for Visit Malaysia 2026 (VM2026).

Communications Minister Datuk Fahmi Fadzil said this was essential to ensure that tourists can enjoy high-speed internet to share their experiences of Malaysia’s natural beauty, especially Sabah, while also benefiting from top-tier connectivity services.

“My aspiration is to ensure that connectivity issues, particularly at Sabah’s tourism hotspots, receive focused attention from telecommunication service providers and the MCMC. We want tourists to enjoy fast internet access, especially as we approach Visit Malaysia 2026.

“Apart from mobile coverage, I have also requested that special attention be given to improving public Wi-Fi facilities, as we find that visitors at tourist sites want to upload what they experience for their social media content,” he told reporters after attending a coverage testing session at the Tourism Centre in Sepilok Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre and the Rainforest Discovery Centre (RDC) here today.

Also present were Communications Ministry secretary-general Datuk Mohamad Fauzi Md Isa, Information Department director-general Julina Johan, Malaysian National News Agency (Bernama) editor-in-chief Arul Rajoo Durar Raj and MCMC State Coordination Division head Bukhari Yahya.

Fahmi said that in addition to improving service quality for the general public, this initiative could generate economic spillover for tourism-based businesses by expanding their online promotional reach.

On the testing session, the Minister revealed that five telecommunication service providers - CelcomDigi, Maxis, UMobile, Unifi Mobile, and Yes - were evaluated, with average internet speeds ranging between 89 Mbps and 200 Mbps.

He said the results showed that internet coverage was satisfactory in key areas at both the Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre and the RDC.

“However, there are still a few areas with weak coverage, such as the reception counter and veterinary clinic at the Orangutan Rehabilitation Centre, and the Lakeside Pavilion at the RDC.

“Beyond Sepilok, we also found that other tourist locations like Sipadan Island in Semporna, which is world-renowned for diving, have limited power supply and, in some cases, no electricity at all. Yet, these places attract many tourists. We must ensure such destinations have reliable communication coverage,” he said.

Fahmi also said engagement sessions are being held to identify collaboration opportunities between key state-managed tourist sites in Sabah and the Communications Ministry, in an effort to support the growth of the tourism industry through improved internet and communication access.