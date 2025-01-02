KUALA LUMPUR: In conjunction with Federal Territories (FT) Day today, Minister of Communications Fahmi Fadzil has called on the people, particularly residents of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan, to continue working together to ensure that the nation’s current progress is sustained and benefits future generations.

In a Facebook post marking the occasion, Fahmi, who is also the Member of Parliament for Lembah Pantai, said that the Federal Territories serve as a symbol of Malaysia’s prosperity.

“Today, we commemorate Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan as Federal Territories. The Federal Territories are not only the centre of the country’s development but also a symbol of Malaysia’s unity and prosperity,“ he said.

Federal Territories Day is celebrated annually on Feb 1 to commemorate the declaration of Kuala Lumpur, Putrajaya, and Labuan as Federal Territories. This year marks the 21st celebration since its introduction in 2004.

This year’s Federal Territories Day celebration carries the theme ‘Wilayah Persekutuan Kita’.