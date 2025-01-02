IPOH: A sum of RM200,000 was disbursed for school equipment vouchers for 2,000 students from B40 families in the Tambun parliamentary constituency by the Senior Political Secretary to the Prime Minister, Datuk Seri Shamsul Iskandar Md Akin.

He said the Tambun Parliamentary Service Centre, in cooperation with the Village Development and Security Committee (JPKK), coordinated the allocation and that each selected student, aged between 7 and 17, received RM100 assistance.

“This initiative demonstrates the government’s strong commitment to easing the burden of families in Tambun and Malaysia, in general, especially with rising prices of goods and other challenges,“ he said.

He said this after attending the “Back to School” Programme for the Tambun Parliamentary Constituency 2025 at Sekolah Kebangsaan (SK) Meru Raya here.

He added that the aid will be increased periodically to support more students from B40 families, especially in the Tambun parliamentary constituency.

He hopes private companies and corporate bodies interested in implementing Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) programmes will support and assist this initiative.

“I believe that the more people contribute, the greater it will benefit these students, particularly in preparing school supplies before the new term starts on Feb 17,“ he said.

Food stall assistant Nooraida Rina Hamidon, 46, expressed gratitude and relief as the financial aid helps low-income parents.

“We understand that the amount may not fully cover school expenses. However, it helps lessen the need to dip into personal savings,“ said the mother of two children, aged 10 and 12, who has been receiving assistance through this initiative for the past two years.

Night market trader Ahmad Jasni Hashim, 45, said that the contribution demonstrates the government’s commitment to easing the burden of parents like him who operate small businesses.

He proposed that the amount be increased due to the annual rise in living costs.

“I receive assistance for my three children, aged 8, 12 and 14. If we calculate, more than RM500 is needed for their school supplies.

“This aid, along with the Early School Assistance from the Education Ministry, greatly helps me prepare my children’s school essentials,“ he said.